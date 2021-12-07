Senate confirms first female chair of FCC

The Senate on Tuesday voted 68-31 to confirm Jessica Rosenworcel to lead the Federal Communications Commission.

Why it matters: Rosenworcel, who has led the agency on an interim basis since January, is the first permanent female chair.

What they're saying: "It's the honor of my lifetime to lead the FCC and serve as the first permanent female Chair," Rosenworcel said in a tweet.

"There's work to do to make sure modern communications reach everyone, everywhere. Now let's get to it."

Between the lines: Rosenworcel's confirmation leaves the 5-member agency deadlocked with two Democrats and two Republicans.