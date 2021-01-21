Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden taps Rosenworcel to lead FCC

Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

President Biden has designated Jessica Rosenworcel as acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, according to an agency statement.

Why it matters: Rosenworcel, currently a Democratic commissioner at the agency, will be tasked with implementing a new broadband subsidy program meant to help Americans stay connected to the internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Rosenworcel served as an FCC commissioner during both the Obama and Trump administrations. She supported net neutrality rules and opposed mega-mergers that came before the agency including that between T-Mobile and Sprint.

  • Her greatest focus, however, has been on shoring up the FCC's subsidy programs and the broadband connectivity data they rely on.
  • Rosenworcel has particularly emphasized the need to close the "homework gap" — the divide between students who have fast, reliable in-home internet and those who don't.

Yes, but: She may be constrained in her ability to advance some major policy initiatives, as the FCC is currently deadlocked along party lines, until Biden can name a third Democrat to the five-member commission.

What's next: Biden will either tap Rosenworcel to be permanent chair or pick another candidate to head the agency, subject to Senate confirmation.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 mins ago - Podcasts

Net neutrality on the line under Biden

Federal net neutrality rules are back on the table in the Biden administration, after being nixed by Trump, but now might be complicated by the debate over social media companies' behavior.

Axios Re:Cap digs into why net neutrality matters and what comes next with Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge and host of the Decoder podcast.

Fadel Allassan
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House grants waiver for retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon

Defense Secretary nominee Lloyd Austin Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 326-78 on Thursday to grant retired Gen. Lloyd Austin a waiver to lead the Pentagon, clearing the way for the Senate to confirm President Biden's nominee for defense secretary as early as this week.

Why it matters: Austin's nomination received pushback from some lawmakers, including Democrats, who cited a law that requires officers be out of the military for at least seven years before taking the job — a statute intended to reinforce the tradition of civilian control of the Pentagon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neal RothschildSara Fischer
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Amanda Gorman steals the show on Inauguration Day

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Axios Visuals

Poet Amanda Gorman by far generated the most average interactions on social media on Inauguration Day, according to exclusive data from NewsWhip.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow