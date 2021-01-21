Biden taps Rosenworcel to lead FCC

President Biden has designated Jessica Rosenworcel as acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, according to an agency statement.

Why it matters: Rosenworcel, currently a Democratic commissioner at the agency, will be tasked with implementing a new broadband subsidy program meant to help Americans stay connected to the internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Rosenworcel served as an FCC commissioner during both the Obama and Trump administrations. She supported net neutrality rules and opposed mega-mergers that came before the agency including that between T-Mobile and Sprint.

Her greatest focus, however, has been on shoring up the FCC's subsidy programs and the broadband connectivity data they rely on.

Rosenworcel has particularly emphasized the need to close the "homework gap" — the divide between students who have fast, reliable in-home internet and those who don't.

Yes, but: She may be constrained in her ability to advance some major policy initiatives, as the FCC is currently deadlocked along party lines, until Biden can name a third Democrat to the five-member commission.

What's next: Biden will either tap Rosenworcel to be permanent chair or pick another candidate to head the agency, subject to Senate confirmation.