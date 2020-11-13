Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantine

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More than 130 Secret Service officers are quarantining due to positive coronavirus tests or exposure to a co-worker who has tested positive, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Officials told the Post that they believe the cases at least partly stem from President Trump's run of campaign rallies before Election Day. The number of officers forced off-duty — roughly 10% of its core security team — could stress the Secret Service at large, forcing overtime and missed days off to make up for the strain.

  • "Being down more than 100 officers is very problematic. That does not bode well for White House security," a former senior Secret Service supervisor told the Post.

The state of play: The Secret Service outbreaks come as the White House is experiencing another coronavirus outbreak of its own — just weeks after one that left Trump himself sickened.

  • Chief of staff Mark Meadows, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski all tested positive for the virus after attending an election night party there. A number of other officials and attendees also tested positive.

The big picture: The White House's struggles come as the nation is seeing a massive rise in daily coronavirus cases. A record 152,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. on Thursday.

  • Trump has not yet addressed the rise in cases and has largely avoided public events in the last week.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Updated 11 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Workers want their bosses to do better on climate

Data: KPMG; Table: Axios Visuals

Corporate climate performance plays a role in how workers think about their employers, not to mention talent recruitment and loss, per a KPMG survey.

Why it matters: The outlook from directors and top executives from hundreds of companies provides some interesting data points on how the corporate world is and isn't addressing climate change.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden may use financial pressure to drive climate policy

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Joe Biden's presidency could bring new efforts to use regulation on Wall Street and action from the Fed and the Treasury to press big companies to take climate change more seriously.

Why it matters: There's a lot of pent-up interest in employing financial regulation to promote better disclosure of climate-related risks and to pressure companies to cut emissions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash files for IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DoorDash filed Friday for its IPO, which is expected to price in the window between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The state of play: There's a lot more noise than signal because of the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow