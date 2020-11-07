Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks along the South Lawn before President Trump departs from the White House on Oct. 30. Photo: Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs first reported Friday night.

The state of play: Meadows traveled with the president in the run-up to Election Day and was most recently seen in public Wednesday morning, per AP. The diagnosis comes roughly a month after President Trump, members of the Trump family and others close to the president tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Meadows recently defended Vice President Mike Pence's decision to continue traveling and campaigning despite exposure to staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Meadows said at the time that Pence was exempt from CDC guidelines because he is "essential personnel."
  • It is unclear when Meadows tested positive, or if he had any symptoms, per Bloomberg.
  • Meadows told a circle of advisers after Tuesday’s election, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The big picture: The U.S. recorded at least 125,552 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — setting a single-day record, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The White House has not responded to Axios' requests for comment.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Glen Johnson
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 70-day finale, fully unrestrained

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

If President Trump is on his way out the door, he'll have almost limitless power to reward his friends, settle scores and stack boards and commissions with his allies during his final days in office.

Why it matters: After defeat, there are no constraints on ordinary presidential powers between the election and the inauguration. Trump has shown a willingness to stretch the norms of what has been done and what can be done. So expect him to go out the way he came in.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, as he holds narrow leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

The latest: A projected victory in one more state — especially if it's Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

