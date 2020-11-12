Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

Corey Lewandowski. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser for President Trump's re-election campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported. Lewandowski confirmed to CNN that he tested positive.

Why it matters: Lewandowski is the latest person to test positive after he attended last week's White House election night party. His diagnosis comes after Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for the virus.

  • According to the New York Times, Lewandowski believes he contracted the virus in Philadelphia, where he has been in recent days to challenge the election outcome, including at the news conference last Saturday at Four Seasons Total Landscaping with Rudy Giuliani and Pam Bondi.
  • RNC chief of staff Richard Walters has also tested positive, but he was not at the White House, the Washington Post reported.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
5 mins ago - World

Pompeo to make unprecedented visit to West Bank settlement

Pompeo (L) and Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Photo: Jim Young/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit the Golan Heights and an Israeli settlement in the West Bank next week, both firsts for a U.S. secretary of state.

Why it matters: Since 1967, all previous U.S. administrations have treated the West Bank and Golan Heights as occupied territory.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

America's coronavirus complacency

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The long-feared autumn spike in coronavirus cases has arrived, both in Europe and in the U.S. — and there's a huge difference in how the two regions are reacting. Europe is on an emergency footing, while America ... isn't.

Why it matters: We've seen this movie before, and we've seen the need for coordinated government action, from public-health agencies to fiscal policy to monetary policy. That's happening in Europe. It's not happening here.

Maria Arias
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top GOP senators say Biden should have access to classified briefings

A growing number of Republican senators, including members of GOP leadership, said Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden should get the intelligence briefings that he is currently unable to receive because of President Trump's refusal to accept the election results.

Why it matters: Only four GOP senators have acknowledged Biden as the next president, with the rest saying the appropriate legal processes should be allowed to play out. But even the ones still supporting President Trump's legal fight are pushing for Biden to begin to receive classified briefings for national security reasons.

