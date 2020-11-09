Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News first reported on Monday.

Why it matters: Carson is the latest in a string of White House officials to contract the virus — days after chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive. Like Meadows, Carson attended the White House’s largely mask-free election night party last week alongside a group of other top officials in President Trump's Cabinet.

  • The White House has grown increasingly secretive about outbreaks — including its cluster of infections involving Meadows, which also includes a top Trump campaign official as well as undisclosed White House staff, per the AP.
  • Meadows’ infection was kept under wraps and remained unknown to many staff until Bloomberg News reported it Friday.

What we're hearing: The 69-year-old Carson is "in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," his deputy chief of staff told ABC News.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stock market roars higher after Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news

A face mask hanging on the fence of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Stocks soared on Monday morning — as the S&P 500 opened up 3.6% higher, while the Dow jumped over 5%, or 1,443 points — after Pfizer announced promising, though early, findings about the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine.

The state of play: The vaccine progress is fueling market optimism about a possible return to normal, as the coronavirus pandemic and resultant social-distancing restrictions have held back the U.S. economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow