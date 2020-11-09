Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News first reported on Monday.

Why it matters: Carson is the latest in a string of White House officials to contract the virus — days after chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive. Like Meadows, Carson attended the White House’s largely mask-free election night party last week alongside a group of other top officials in President Trump's Cabinet.

The White House has grown increasingly secretive about outbreaks — including its cluster of infections involving Meadows, which also includes a top Trump campaign official as well as undisclosed White House staff, per the AP.

Meadows’ infection was kept under wraps and remained unknown to many staff until Bloomberg News reported it Friday.

What we're hearing: The 69-year-old Carson is "in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," his deputy chief of staff told ABC News.