Satellite images show destruction of Mariupol steel plant

Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian forces' last holdout in the city besieged by Russia, has been destroyed by Russian shelling over the last several weeks, new satellite images by Maxar Technologies show.

Why it matters: The plant, where about 1,000 civilians are sheltering, is the last foothold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol that is preventing Russia from fully capturing the port city.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to cease assaults on the facility. Instead, he told them to block it off and starve out the remaining Ukrainians soldiers, who have repeatedly refused Russia's demands to lay down their arms.

Since that order, Russian troops have continued assaults against the plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that peace negotiations with Russia would end if the last defenders of Mariupol are wiped out.

The big picture: The Red Cross said earlier this week that it was "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol and called for an "immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access" to the city to allow for safe passage of civilians and the wounded.

Previous humanitarian corridor and evacuation negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have failed.

Satellite images recently published by Maxar and Planet Labs show that at least three mass grave sites have been dug in villages outside of Mariupol.

Go deeper: Live updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine