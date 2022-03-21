Ukrainian officials have refused the Russian military's demands to lay down their arms in Mariupol in exchange for the safe passage of civilians out of the besieged southeastern port city on Monday morning.

Driving the news: Hours after Ukrainian officials reported Russia's military bombing a Mariupol art school sheltering some 400 civilians, Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said in a statement his forces would open two corridors out of Mariupol to the east and the west.

He gave Kyiv until 5a.m. Moscow time to respond to his demands for Ukrainian forces to "lay down your arms," per a Reuters translation.

"A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed," he said. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol."

What they're saying: Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the Ukrainska Pravda news site, "There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this. I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on 8 pages of letters, just open a corridor.'"

The big picture: The art school attack was the second time in a week that Russian forces had targeted a building sheltering civilians in Mariupol, after the bombing of a theater where hundreds of Ukrainians had sought refuge.

10 million people have now been either displaced within Ukraine or fled abroad since the invasion began on Feb. 14, the United Nations said Sunday.

