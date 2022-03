Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russian forces shelled the northwestern Kyiv district of Podilskyi late Sunday, striking a shopping center and houses and killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

The big picture: Russian naval forces were launching missile strikes on "targets across Ukraine" from blockaded coastal areas, per a U.K. Defense Ministry update as the invasion entered a 26th day. The besieged port city of Mariupol was hit by particularly intense attacks from land, sea and air, the New York Times notes.

Smoke rises from behind Mariupol buildings as the city's civilians are evacuated in groups under the control of pro-Russian separatists on March 20. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 civilians earlier in the day. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man leaves with a few belongings from a building damaged by Russian rockets in Kharkiv on March 20. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Soldiers and police examine the aftermath of a missile landing near a residential building in the Bilychi neighborhood in Kyiv on March 20. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Ukrainian police officer cordons off an area near a residential building that was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 20, as Russian forces try to encircle Ukraine's capital. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated the revised death toll in Kyiv.