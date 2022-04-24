Red Cross "deeply alarmed" by situation in Mariupol

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Sunday that it is "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol.

Driving the news: The Red Cross called for "immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access" to the eastern Ukrainian city to allow for safe passage of civilians and the wounded out of the city, including from the Azovstal steel plant.

The big picture: The Azovstal steel plant is Ukraine's last stronghold in Mariupol and is providing shelter for an estimated 1,000 civilians.

Russian forces resumed air and ground attacks on the plant on Saturday despite a Thursday order from Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease assaults on the plant and instead block off the facility.

What they're saying: The Red Cross said in the statement that it "has repeatedly called for the voluntary safe passage of civilians out of these areas and for impartial humanitarian relief to be allowed in, urging for respect for the principle of humanity and international humanitarian law."