Ukrainian officials offer Mariupol evacuation talks
Ukrainian officials called for a "special round of negotiations" in Mariupol without conditions in order to help evacuate civilians, as Russia's military bombarded the besieged southeastern port city on Thursday.
Driving the news: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday about 1,000 civilians are sheltering at the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's final stronghold in Mariupol and that the situation was "deteriorating."
- Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential aide and negotiator, tweeted that he was calling for negotiations on Mariupol to "save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded."
What to watch: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post on Thursday morning that four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol yesterday through the humanitarian corridor," spending the night in Berdiansk before heading to Vasylivka," according to a Guardian translation.
- "We are waiting for them in Zaporizhia," but the security situation remained difficult, she added.
The big picture: The commander of the last Ukrainian forces in Mariupol said Wednesday, "We are probably facing our last days, if not hours."
- Major Serhiy Volyna has vowed to defend the steel plant to the end, and has so far resisted Russian calls to surrender.