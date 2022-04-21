Ukrainian officials called for a "special round of negotiations" in Mariupol without conditions in order to help evacuate civilians, as Russia's military bombarded the besieged southeastern port city on Thursday.

Driving the news: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday about 1,000 civilians are sheltering at the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's final stronghold in Mariupol and that the situation was "deteriorating."

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential aide and negotiator, tweeted that he was calling for negotiations on Mariupol to "save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded."

What to watch: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post on Thursday morning that four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol yesterday through the humanitarian corridor," spending the night in Berdiansk before heading to Vasylivka," according to a Guardian translation.

"We are waiting for them in Zaporizhia," but the security situation remained difficult, she added.

The big picture: The commander of the last Ukrainian forces in Mariupol said Wednesday, "We are probably facing our last days, if not hours."