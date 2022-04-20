The commander of the last Ukrainian forces in Mariupol said in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday that his soldiers will not surrender even as Russian forces close in with a steady barrage of fire.

Why it matters: Capturing the key strategic southeastern port city would mark a major victory for the Kremlin, which has called on Ukrainian soldiers to "lay down their arms and surrender" the city or face being "eliminated."

The 36th Separate Marine Brigade, Ukraine's final stronghold in Mariupol, has so far held out despite being vastly outnumbered, per WashPost.

What he's saying: Major Serhiy Volyna told WashPost that he and his soldiers will continue "to conduct combat operations and to complete our military tasks as long as we receive them ... We will not lay down our weapons."

Russian soldiers are constantly using "aviation, artillery and naval artillery of various systems" and trying to "conduct assault actions with the cover of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles," Volyna said.

In the Mariupol steel plant where soldiers and hundreds of civilians are seeking shelter, at least 500 people are wounded, according to Volyna. "It’s in the basement where people just rot. There is no medication," he said.

He implored President Biden to help the soldiers and civilians who had "fallen into this trap" find safe passage.

"We very much hope that President Biden will hear us and help resolve our situation," Volyna added. "We believe that this is one of the few people who can really influence and solve this situation in a short time."

Of note: In a separate interview with CNN on Tuesday, he called on world leaders to "apply the extraction procedure to the military of the Mariupol garrison, to the civilians who are with us here at the plant. We ask you to take us to the territory of a third country and provide us with security."

"We fight to the last, but we have very little time left," Volyna said.

He declined to disclose the number of Ukrainian soldiers holding out in the city.

The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian troops "are destroying Mariupol" and "want to wipe out" cities in eastern Ukraine.

Over 1,300 people died within 10 days of Russian forces' initial siege in the port city.

Analysts expect Russian forces to capture Mariupol soon, WashPost reported on Sunday.

