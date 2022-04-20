Kremlin rejects UN calls for ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Easter
Russia's government rejected calls from the United Nations chief Tuesday for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Eastern Orthodox Holy Week to allow for civilians to evacuate the country, per the New York Times.
Driving the news: As Russian forces bombarded eastern Ukraine, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for a four-day ceasefire from this Thursday through the Orthodox Easter Sunday so humanitarian corridors could open.
What they're saying: Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the U.N., told the United Nations Security Council hours later that humanitarian ceasefire calls were "insincere," the NYT reports.
- In practice, "they merely point to an aspiration to provide Kyiv nationalists breathing room to regroup and receive more drones, more antitank missiles and more MANPADS," he claimed — in reference to man-portable air-defense systems.
