Russia's government rejected calls from the United Nations chief Tuesday for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Eastern Orthodox Holy Week to allow for civilians to evacuate the country, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: As Russian forces bombarded eastern Ukraine, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for a four-day ceasefire from this Thursday through the Orthodox Easter Sunday so humanitarian corridors could open.

What they're saying: Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the U.N., told the United Nations Security Council hours later that humanitarian ceasefire calls were "insincere," the NYT reports.

In practice, "they merely point to an aspiration to provide Kyiv nationalists breathing room to regroup and receive more drones, more antitank missiles and more MANPADS," he claimed — in reference to man-portable air-defense systems.

Go deeper: Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine