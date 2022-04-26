Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Satellite imagery detects 3rd mass grave near Mariupol

Rebecca Falconer
In this satellite image, a mass gravesite can be seen outside a village near Mariupol, which Russia has been bombarding for weeks.
A satellite image of a mass gravesite outside a village near Mariupol. Photo: Planet Labs PBC

Satellite imagery has detected another mass grave outside Mariupol, the besieged strategic port city in southeast Ukraine that's been bombarded by Russian forces for weeks, Radio Free Europe first reported on Monday.

The big picture: The third mass grave site detected by U.S. firm Planet Labs' satellite imagery around Mariupol was captured from March 24 to April 24 in the Russian-occupied village of Staryi Krym, some five miles from the city, according to dates on the images and local officials.

