Satellite imagery has detected another mass grave outside Mariupol, the besieged strategic port city in southeast Ukraine that's been bombarded by Russian forces for weeks, Radio Free Europe first reported on Monday.

The big picture: The third mass grave site detected by U.S. firm Planet Labs' satellite imagery around Mariupol was captured from March 24 to April 24 in the Russian-occupied village of Staryi Krym, some five miles from the city, according to dates on the images and local officials.

The images show the grave site to have expanded from around 200 feet long on March 24 to about 650 feet last Sunday, Mariupol City Council officials noted in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

Earlier satellite imagery has also indicated mass grave sites in the Mariupol-area villages of Vynohradne and Manhush, along with the Kyiv region city of Bucha.

