Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns it's "only a matter of time" before Russian missiles strike a NATO country, amid reports that Russia's invading forces had escalated airstrikes on western Ukraine over Sunday night.

Driving the news: Zelensky said in a televised address that Sunday was a "black" day as Russian missiles struck from "east to west" and hit a military training base near Ukraine's border with Poland, killing 35 people and wounded 134 others, per an English translation provided by the president's office.

Zelensky again called for a no-fly zone — which Western leaders have repeatedly ruled out due to concerns about escalating the war and potentially bringing NATO into a conventional conflict with a nuclear power.

"If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory," Zelensky said. "On the homes of citizens of NATO countries."

State of play: "Indiscriminate Russian shelling and air attacks are causing widespread destruction," per a U.K. Ministry of Defense intelligence update Monday.

"Russian naval forces have established a distant blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade," the defense ministry said in an update Sunday evening.

"Russian naval forces are also continuing to conduct missile strikes against targets throughout Ukraine. Russia has already conducted one amphibious landing in the Sea of Azov and could look to conduct further such operations in the coming weeks."

— U.K. Ministry of Defense

By the numbers: 30 missiles struck the Lviv region of western Ukraine alone on Sunday, where the bombarded Yavoriv military base is located, according to Zelensky.

The big picture: While Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Poland is and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS on Sunday that the U.S. would "defend every inch of NATO territory."

He said even if an accidental shot struck a NATO member country, the "alliance would respond to that."

What to watch: Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials were resuming on Monday.

Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, told "Fox News Sunday" Russian officials had shown a "willingness to have real, serious negotiations."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.