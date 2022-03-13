Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese counterpart to talk about Russia-Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Rome on Monday for a meeting with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: This is the first high-level, in-person meeting between the U.S. and China since the start of the Russian invasion late last month.

The U.S. has accused China of spreading false Russians claims that the United States is financing biological weapons labs in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Driving the news: Sullivan, who will be joined by other officials from the National Security Council and State Department, will discuss "the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security" with Jiechi, NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.