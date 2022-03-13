Russian missiles at facility in western Ukraine kill at least 35

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A barrage of Russian missiles struck a training facility near the Ukraine-Poland border, killing at least 35 people, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, per AP.

Why it matters: The facility in Yavoriv, Ukraine is only about 15 miles from the border with Poland, and it was subject to the westernmost target hit by Russian missiles since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine 18 days ago.

State of play: The roughly 30 Russian missiles that targeted the facility, known as the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, are also estimated to have injured 134 people, according to Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskyi, per AP.

“The airstrike was carried out from the Black and Azov seas,” Kozytskyi wrote in a Telegram message Sunday, per NBC News.

He added that most of the missiles "were shot down because the air defense system worked," per AP.

Kozytskyi reiterated calls for a no-fly zone, saying that "now that the shelling is approaching the borders of NATO countries, this is the crucial moment," per NBC News.

State of play: The attack in western Ukraine comes after Russia warned that arms shipments from NATO countries would be "legitimate targets" for Russian strikes.

The International Peacekeeping and Security Center has hosted international NATO drills in the past and has been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with the guidance of the U.S. and NATO allies, AP reported.

Go deeper: Why Ukraine wants a no-fly zone — but is unlikely to get one