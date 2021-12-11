Driving the news: These calculations are playing out in governor's races, in the battle for control of both chambers of Congress, and in local races all the way down to school boards, as Republicans try to maximize their base's turnout and win back swing voters in 2022.

Republicans are betting that Democrats have gone too far in addressing systemic racism — so they're leaning into culture wars over school curriculum, college admissions, voting rights, hiring practices and policing.

While Glenn Youngkin's win last month in the off-year Virginia governor's race served as an early confidence booster for the GOP, governor's races as well as voting-rights and redistricting lawsuits in Georgia and Texas are among the big events to watch next year.

So are Senate races in battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Why it matters: In the past decade, Republicans saw declines in suburban and women voters, who were turned off by the far-right flank of the party or Donald Trump.

Some say Democrats could unwittingly drive back into the GOP's arms a segment of these lost voters if they see Democrats' rhetoric and policy prescriptions for racial, ethnic and gender inequities as too extreme.

What they're saying: "Now you have a situation where it’s reversed, and the Democrats have become revolutionaries," said Jeff Roe, a GOP strategist whose candidates include Youngkin. "The Democrats have just jumped the shark."

Rising crime and concerns about inflation and the jobs market also are shaping Americans' views.

Flashback: Last January, days before Youngkin entered the race, his team was struck by polling suggesting nonwhite, working-class voters in the state were more persuadable than upper-income former Republican voters.

Their data identified two reasons why, Roe said: Culture wars, especially in schools, and immigration, including a backlash against free tuition for undocumented students.

A third factor — vaccine mandates — emerged over the course of the campaign.

The other side: Many Democrats, including Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Beto O'Rourke in Texas, see addressing systemic racism as core to the party's ideals — and a sure way to motivate the base and voters of color to turn out.

Don't forget: An Axios-Ipsos survey in May identified questions around race as one of the deepest dividing lines between white Republicans and white Democrats.

It found that Black Americans were the most dissatisfied or worried about the status quo on issues from policing to employment to politics, while white Republicans were the most resistant to changes.

Asian and Hispanic Americans were somewhere in between those groups across a battery of questions about views and experiences.

White Democrats were most closely aligned with — and sometimes more change-oriented than — Black Americans.

The bottom line: Politics around racial issues are only getting more polarized.