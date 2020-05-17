Former President Obama told graduating high school students Saturday that doing what's "convenient" and "easy" is "how little kids think." "Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up," he added.

Why it matters: Obama's comments during his virtual commencement speech for the "Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement," hosted by NBA star LeBron James, marked his second thinly veiled swipe at President Trump Saturday. He told seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities in another virtual address,"Show Me Your Walk H.B.C.U. Edition, "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Read the full transcript of Obama's speech to graduating high school students via DocumentCloud below:

