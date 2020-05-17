34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Obama delivers high school commencement speech

A screenshot of former President Obama during his commencement address. Photo: Yahoo/YouTube

Former President Obama told graduating high school students Saturday that doing what's "convenient" and "easy" is "how little kids think." "Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up," he added.

Why it matters: Obama's comments during his virtual commencement speech for the "Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement," hosted by NBA star LeBron James, marked his second thinly veiled swipe at President Trump Saturday. He told seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities in another virtual address,"Show Me Your Walk H.B.C.U. Edition, "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Read the full transcript of Obama's speech to graduating high school students via DocumentCloud below:

Go deeper: Obama: Pandemic has exposed lack of leadership

Go deeper

Obama: Pandemic has exposed lack of leadership

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama said during his second virtual commencement speech to graduating high school students on Saturday that the pandemic has "laid bare some of our country's deep-seated problems."

Why it matters: His addresses Saturday mark the first time he has spoken publicly since the coronavirus outbreak began. He didn't hold back in his first address, telling seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,630,273 — Total deaths: 311,452 — Total recoveries — 1,691,638Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 1,467,283 — Total deaths: 88,745 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. States: Businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: Former President Obama said the pandemic has "torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing." — Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Protesters demand Georgia prosecutors resign over Ahmaud Arbery probe

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on May 8. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators rallied Saturday to demand the resignation of two Georgia prosecutors over the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot while out jogging, per a JUSTGeorgia Coalition statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden both spoke out over Arbery's Feb. 23 death after cellphone video of his apparent shooting sparked a national outcry. The Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy