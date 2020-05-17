Former President Obama told seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities Saturday "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Why it matters: Obama's address during the "Show Me Your Walk H.B.C.U. Edition," hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, was the first of two virtual commencement speeches containing thinly veiled criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. He used his first public address since the coronavirus outbreak began to note that "a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country."

Read the full transcript of Obama's speech to HBCU graduates via DocumentCloud below:

