Pence on QAnon: "I dismiss it out of hand"

Vice President Mike Pence told "CBS This Morning" on Friday that he doesn't "know anything about" the QAnon conspiracy theory, adding that he dismisses it "out of hand" when pressed.

Why it matters: President Trump said earlier this week that he does not know much about QAnon, but said its supporters "are people that love our country," drawing a wave of controversy.

  • QAnon centers on the baseless idea that some portion of America's elite are cannibals and pedophiles, engaged in a global fight to take down Trump via the "deep state."
  • A number of QAnon believers have won GOP congressional primaries, most notably Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.
  • Trump congratulated Greene on the win despite her record of backing QAnon and espousing racist and Islamophobic remarks.

The big picture: Trump's statements this week prompted a number of prominent Republicans to speak out publicly against QAnon, including Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Ben Sasse, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Jeb Bush.

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Trump's praise for QAnon supporters

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) criticized President Trump's embrace of QAnon supporters, telling the Washington Post on Thursday that "real leaders" would denounce the "nuts" conspiracy theory.

Driving the news: Sasse's statement came a day after Trump said he does not know much about QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney calls QAnon "dangerous lunacy"

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday became the highest-ranking House Republican to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, calling it "dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics," per Politico's Melanie Zanona.

Driving the news: President Trump said on Wednesday that while he does not know much about QAnon, he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Jeb Bush criticizes Trump for praising QAnon supporters

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump Wednesday for praising QAnon believers during a White House press conference, tweeting that Trump should have told them that they "have no place in either party."

Why it matters: Few Republicans have spoken out about the surge in popularity of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that claims a powerful cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

