37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia's 14th district runoff

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Gun-rights activist Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated physician John Cowan in a runoff election for the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who has been condemned by GOP leaders for making multiple offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos, is likely to win a seat in the House come November.

  • QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that purports without proof that posts by an anonymous internet user from within the federal government are alluding to a secret war that the "deep state" is waging against President Trump.
  • The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019, according to Yahoo News.

Context: Greene defended QAnon in a 30-minute video and claimed that Black people "are held slaves to the Democratic Party," in a Facebook video published by Politico.

  • She also said Muslims should not serve in government, called George Soros a Nazi and claimed that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting was a targeted operation to help pass "anti-gun legislation." Soros is a Holocaust survivor.

House Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, criticized Greene for the videos after they surfaced.

  • The No. 2 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, helped Cowan raise money and contributed to his campaign.

What she's saying: "The GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me," Greene tweeted Tuesday night. "Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies."

  • In her victory speech, Greene criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying, "She’s a hypocrite. She’s anti-American. And we’re going to kick that b**** out of Congress," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What's next: Greene is one of almost a dozen GOP candidates who have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets.

  • Lauren Boebert, a Republican running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is also likely to win a seat in the House in November.

Go deeper: QAnon's 2020 resurgence

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voters cast ballots in Minnesota, Georgia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and Vermont

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Primary elections are being held on Tuesday in Minnesota, Georgia, Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The big picture: Georgia and Wisconsin both struggled to hold primaries during the coronavirus pandemic, but are doing so again — testing their voting systems ahead of the general election. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is facing a strong challenger as she fights for her political career. In Georgia, a Republican primary runoff pits a QAnon supporter against a hardline conservative.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerScott Rosenberg
Aug 10, 2020 - Technology

Tech's reluctant road to taking on Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and a looming election have brought long-simmering conflicts between tech platforms and President Trump to a boil, as Facebook, Twitter and other services are starting to take presidential misinformation seriously.

What's happening: Wary of becoming arbiters of political speech, tech's platforms have carved out a range of exceptions and immunities for Trump and other political leaders — but that accommodation is coming undone.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ilhan Omar wins Minnesota primary

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) won the Democratic primary against lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux on Tuesday evening, AP reports.

Why it matters: The race is one that's played out across the U.S. as progressives continue to sweep party nominations. Omar's win officially means all four progressive members of "The Squad" have won their primary elections.