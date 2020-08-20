1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Trump's praise for QAnon supporters

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) criticized President Trump's embrace of QAnon supporters, telling the Washington Post on Thursday that "real leaders" would denounce the "nuts" conspiracy theory.

Driving the news: Sasse's statement came a day after Trump said he does not know much about QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

What he's saying: "QAnon is nuts — and real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories," Sasse, who has not shied away from criticizing Trump in the past, said in a statement to the Post.

  • "If Democrats take the Senate, blow up the filibuster, and pack the Supreme Court — garbage like this will be a big part of why they won," he added.

Why it matters: Few Republicans have been outspoken against QAnon, which falsely claims that Trump is saving the U.S. from a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state."

  • The president also recently congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist, for winning a congressional GOP primary runoff election in Georgia.
  • At least 11 GOP candidates for Congress have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets.

Worth noting: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Jeb Bush, the former Republican governor of Florida, joined Sasse in blasting Trump for his remarks on QAnon.

Go deeper: How QAnon works like a video game to hook people

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jeb Bush criticizes Trump for praising QAnon supporters

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaking in 2018. Photo: Khaled Sayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump Wednesday for praising QAnon believers during a White House press conference, tweeting that Trump should have told them that they "have no place in either party."

Why it matters: Few Republicans have spoken out about the surge in popularity of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that claims a powerful cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump praises QAnon supporters: "I understand they like me very much"

President Trump claimed at a press conference Wednesday that he doesn't know much about the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: QAnon is a sprawling internet conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump. The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Aug 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia's 14th district runoff

From Marjorie Greene for Congress.

Gun-rights activist Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated physician John Cowan in a runoff election for the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who has been condemned by GOP leaders for making multiple offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos, is likely to win a seat in the House come November.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow