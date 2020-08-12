20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP congressman condemns QAnon after conspiracy theorist wins Georgia runoff

Kinzinger. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted Wednesday that QAnon has "no place in Congress," a day after Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist, won the Republican nomination in a congressional runoff election in Georgia.

Why it matters: Few, if any, Republican members of Congress have publicly condemned the far-right conspiracy, which baselessly claims that a secret cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is waging a war against President Trump.

  • The conspiracy movement's influence has grown within the party in recent years. Greene is one of at least 11 GOP candidates for Congress who have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets.
  • President Trump on Wednesday tweeted congratulations to Greene after her victory in Georgia's deep-red 14th district. He has retweeted QAnon accounts on numerous occasions.

What he's saying: "Qanon is a fabrication. This “insider” has predicted so much incorrectly (but people don’t remember PAST predictions) so now has switched to vague generalities." Kirzinger tweeted.

  • "Could be Russian propaganda or a basement dweller. Regardless, no place in Congress for these conspiracies."

Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia's 14th district runoff

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Gun-rights activist Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated physician John Cowan in a runoff election for the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who has been condemned by GOP leaders for making multiple offensive remarks about Black people, Jews and Muslims in Facebook videos, is likely to win a seat in the House come November.

Rashaan Ayesh
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voters cast ballots in Minnesota, Georgia, Connecticut, Wisconsin and Vermont

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Primary elections are being held on Tuesday in Minnesota, Georgia, Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The big picture: Georgia and Wisconsin both struggled to hold primaries during the coronavirus pandemic, but are doing so again — testing their voting systems ahead of the general election. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is facing a strong challenger as she fights for her political career. In Georgia, a Republican primary runoff pits a QAnon supporter against a hardline conservative.

Axios
