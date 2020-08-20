53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jeb Bush criticizes Trump for praising QAnon supporters

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaking in 2018. Photo: Khaled Sayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump Wednesday for praising QAnon believers during a White House press conference, tweeting that Trump should have told them that they "have no place in either party."

Why it matters: Few Republicans have spoken out about the surge in popularity of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that claims a powerful cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of QAnon, won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff last week and is likely to win in the general election in November.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who have demanded that GOP leaders condemn QAnon now that it has entered the mainstream.

What he's saying: "Why in the world would the President not kick Q’anon supporters’ butts? Nut jobs, racists [sic], haters have no place in either Party," Bush tweeted on Wednesday.


Technology

How QAnon works like a video game to hook people

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

QAnon, the sprawling conspiracy theory that includes a vast galaxy of false claims involving everything from coronavirus to 5G to e-commerce, is seen by the FBI as a domestic terror threat. For some Republican lawmakers, it's a danger to be repudiated; for some candidates, a rallying cry. For its many followers, it's a great deal of fun.

The big picture: For all its real-world impact, QAnon hooks people by working like a video game. Game designer Adrian Hon has argued that Qanon is a lot like an alternate-reality game, in which players follow a trail of clues online and off, to solve mysteries or just discover more clues to chase.


Politics & Policy

What to watch: Tuesday's congressional primaries in Florida, Wyoming, Alaska

A citizen casting their vote in Miami on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tuesday's primaries in Florida and Wyoming could bring more diversity to the GOP ticket with competitive races that may topple an incumbent, elevate a woman to the upper chamber and result in the nomination of a Black Republican to the House.

The big picture: The races are some of the final nominating contests in this election cycle. 2020 has seen a surge in progressive candidates winning out against moderate Democrats, and Republican anomalies, such as QAnon backers, becoming increasingly common.


Politics & Policy

Far-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP House primary

Laura Loomer in New York City in 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Far-right activist Laura Loomer won Tuesday night's GOP House primary in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, according to AP.

Why it matters: Loomer pulled ahead in a crowded field of Republican candidates to win the nomination in the left-leaning southeast Florida district. She was banned from Facebook last year and later from Twitter after criticizing Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar and making anti-Muslim comments. She is not expected to win come November against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who won in 2016 with more than 60% of the vote.