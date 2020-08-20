Jeb Bush criticizes Trump for praising QAnon supporters

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump Wednesday for praising QAnon believers during a White House press conference, tweeting that Trump should have told them that they "have no place in either party."

Why it matters: Few Republicans have spoken out about the surge in popularity of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that claims a powerful cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of QAnon, won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff last week and is likely to win in the general election in November.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who have demanded that GOP leaders condemn QAnon now that it has entered the mainstream.

What he's saying: "Why in the world would the President not kick Q’anon supporters’ butts? Nut jobs, racists [sic], haters have no place in either Party," Bush tweeted on Wednesday.

