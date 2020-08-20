Jeb Bush criticizes Trump for praising QAnon supporters

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaking in 2018. Photo: Khaled Sayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump Wednesday for praising QAnon believers during a White House press conference, tweeting that Trump should have told them that they "have no place in either party."
Why it matters: Few Republicans have spoken out about the surge in popularity of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that claims a powerful cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal supporter of QAnon, won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff last week and is likely to win in the general election in November.
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who have demanded that GOP leaders condemn QAnon now that it has entered the mainstream.
What he's saying: "Why in the world would the President not kick Q’anon supporters’ butts? Nut jobs, racists [sic], haters have no place in either Party," Bush tweeted on Wednesday.
