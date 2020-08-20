1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney calls QAnon "dangerous lunacy"

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday became the highest-ranking House Republican to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, calling it "dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics," per Politico's Melanie Zanona.

Driving the news: President Trump said on Wednesday that while he does not know much about QAnon, he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: Few high-ranking Republicans have spoken out against the baseless conspiracy theory.

  • QAnon falsely alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

Of note: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Jeb Bush, the former Republican governor of Florida, have slammed Trump for his remarks on QAnon.

Jeb Bush criticizes Trump for praising QAnon supporters

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump Wednesday for praising QAnon believers during a White House press conference, tweeting that Trump should have told them that they "have no place in either party."

Why it matters: Few Republicans have spoken out about the surge in popularity of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that claims a powerful cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

Trump praises QAnon supporters: "I understand they like me very much"

President Trump claimed at a press conference Wednesday that he doesn't know much about the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: QAnon is a sprawling internet conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump. The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019.

Facebook draws a line on QAnon

Facebook announced on Wednesday it has banned or restricted hundreds of groups, pages and Instagram accounts that "demonstrated significant risks to public safety" via their ties to the right-wing QAnon conspiracy movement.

Why it matters: QAnon has morphed from a fringe conspiracy theory into a sprawling network of falsehoods sowing fear and confusion as it has seeped into the mainstream and taken stances on critical issues like the coronavirus pandemic and election integrity.

