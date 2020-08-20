Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday became the highest-ranking House Republican to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory, calling it "dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics," per Politico's Melanie Zanona.

Driving the news: President Trump said on Wednesday that while he does not know much about QAnon, he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: Few high-ranking Republicans have spoken out against the baseless conspiracy theory.

QAnon falsely alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump.

Of note: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Jeb Bush, the former Republican governor of Florida, have slammed Trump for his remarks on QAnon.