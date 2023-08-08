Virtual weight management: State of play

Last updated July 26, 2023

Weight management is a booming corner of the digital health industry despite an overall deal slowdown, per a recent PitchBook report. While biotech companies such as Novo Nordisk (maker of Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (maker of Mounjaro) are cashing in on weight loss drugs, other companies are virtual-first weight management tools that may or may not include medications.

Several have seen recent deal activity, including: