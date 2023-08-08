Virtual-first wound care: State of play

Last updated July 26, 2023

Virtual-first wound care was not the most popular idea when Nima Ahmadi, CEO of the Wound Company, first started talking about it with friends. Ahmadi's Minneapolis-based company raised $4.25 million in seed funding, he told Erin exclusively.

Ahmadi says the difference between TWC and its main rival PE-backed Healogics is TWC's use of value-based contracting and virtual-first tech.

Driving the news: Several other venture-backed startups tackling other parts of the wound care landscape have been swathed in funding recently.