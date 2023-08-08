Virtual GI care: State of play

Share on email (opens in new window)

Last updated July 26, 2023

Gastrointestinal care is the latest venture-backed forefront in virtual care, tailing high interest among employers and investors in digital behavioral health. Virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health digested $30 million in Series B funds, CEO Sam Holliday told Axios exclusively.

New backer Koch Disruptive Technologies led the round. Insider investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners, Frist Cressey Ventures, CVS Health Ventures and Takeda Digital Ventures joined.

Other startups in the nascent but rapidly developing sector include: