Telemental health providers: State of play

Last updated July 26, 2023

Demand for mental health services spiked during the pandemic, but about 45% of psychiatrists don't accept any form of insurance. Most recently, insurance-accepting telemental health startup UpLift raised $10.7 million in Series A funding, CEO Kyle Talcott told Axios exclusively.

Headway this February was reportedly in talks to raise $100 million at a $1 billion valuation.

Alma last August pulled in $130 million at an $800 million valuation.

Brightside Health last March collected $50 million in Series B funding.

Other telemental health-related deals include:

Plus, behavioral health enablement startups have attracted significant venture attention as demand continues to outpace supply.