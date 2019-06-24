Driving the news: Trump authorized a retaliatory strike after Iran downed an unmanned American drone. He aborted the mission Thursday night, saying he decided the casualty count was disproportionate. There have been reports that the president instead authorized a cyber operation against the Iranian military. Meanwhile, the Trump administration says cyberattacks against the U.S. are on the rise.

The big picture: During the press briefing, Pompeo did not rule out a more conciliatory approach to the situation, as President Trump had earlier when he said he was willing to speak with the leaders of Iran under "no pre-conditions," and that all he's seeking out of a deal with Iran is a ban on the country obtaining nuclear weapons.

"We’re prepared to negotiate with no preconditions. They know precisely how to find us. And I am confident that at the very moment they’re ready to truly engage with us, we’ll be able to begin these conversations. I’m looking forward to that day. "

— Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Go deeper: How Trump and Tehran came to the brink of war