What's next: Alleged U.S. cyber operations against Iran run risk of retaliation

Background: In 2012, just after the U.S. implemented sanctions against Iran — and with the memory still fresh of the Stuxnet malware likely designed by the U.S. and Israel to disable Iran's nuclear program — Iran is believed to have launched several cyber attacks against the U.S. financial sector.

Since then, Iran has also been suspected of destructive cyber attacks against the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco and the Sands Las Vegas Corporation.

"You'd be right to think about those attacks," said Ben Buchanon, an assistant teaching professor at Georgetown who studies escalation in cyber warfare.

"It is fair to say Iran has a history of lashing out with its destructive cyber capabilities in response to perceived provocations," he said. "How they play it this time though is unclear, given that the risk of kinetic strikes seems very real."

The intrigue: Iran has recently been increasing its cyber espionage efforts against the United States. But the operations appear (at this point) to be more about gathering intelligence to guide Tehran than causing damage. That could change at any time.

"Bottom line: A cyber attack is among the worst tools we could have chosen to respond to the Iranian attack on our drone because it will engender retaliation, cyber retaliation," said former deputy director of the CIA Michael Morell, who currently hosts the Intelligence Matters podcast.

A better response, said Morell, would have been a physical strike on a military asset with "near-zero probability" of casualties.

But, but, but: While the specter of US cyberattacks against Iran might bring to mind Stuxnet, the destructive attack on the nuclear program, we don't know what form these attacks took. It could have been something minor — more of a brush-back pitch designed to deter, rather than destroy.