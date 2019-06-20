Iran's Revolutionary Guard shoots down U.S. drone

What they're saying: Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA reported earlier the country's Revolutionary Guard shot down an "American spy drone" outside Iranian airspace, which it identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk. But a U.S. Central Command spokesman told AP, "There was no drone over Iranian territory." U.S. officials said the drone that was attacked was a Navy MQ-4C Triton.

The big picture: The U.S. announced this week it's sending an extra 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to "hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups" that threaten U.S. "personnel and interests." The Trump administration blames Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf this month.

On Monday, Iran threatened to break uranium stockpile limits set under the 2015 nuclear deal within the next 10 days.

