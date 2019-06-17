Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Pentagon releases additional photos alleging Iran behind oil tanker attacks

The Pentagon released more photos Monday that officials claim support allegations that Iranian forces were responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week, Bloomberg reports.

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine."
— U.S. Central Command

Why it matters: While the U.K., Saudi Arabia and Israel have backed the Trump administration's assessment that Iran's Revolutionary Guard was behind the attacks, domestic critics and some U.S. allies — including Germany and Japan — have demanded more evidence. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the U.S. has more evidence of Iran's culpability, but it's unclear if he was referring to these photos.

  • According to the Pentagon, the images allegedly show an Iran Revolutionary Guard fast attack craft approaching one of the oil tankers to remove an unexploded limpet mine, a device believed to have been used in other attacks.

The images

Oil tanker photo
Photo: U.S. Army
Photo of oil tanker
Photo: U.S. Army
Photo of oil tanker
Photo: U.S. Army
Photo of oil tanker
Photo: U.S. Army

Never miss a major world story

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Iran