Cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and FireEye have reported increased Iranian cyberattacks against the U.S. government in recent weeks, the AP reports.
The big picture: President Trump approved military strikes "on a handful of Iranian targets" on Thursday but called them off at the last minute, amid heightened tensions that have brought back fears that the U.S. could be on course for war with Iran.
Details: CrowdStrike and FireEye say hackers working for the Iranian government have targeted sectors of the U.S. economy, "including oil and gas," and government agencies with spear-phishing emails.
The bottom line:
"The cyber offensive is the latest chapter in the U.S. and Iran’s ongoing cyber operations targeting the other, with this recent sharp increase in attacks occurring after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the Iranian petrochemical sector this month."— The AP's Tami Abdollah
