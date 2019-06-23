U.S. hit back at Iran with cyberattacks on Iranian systems: Reports

The big picture: The breach, first reported by Yahoo News, saw the U.S. disable computer systems that controlled Iran’s rocket and missile launchers, according to the outlets. It was similar to a cyberattack that temporarily took down Russia’s Internet Research Agency in November during and immediately after the United States’ midterm elections, the NYT said.

Why it matters: The reports come amid a backdrop of escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a warning earlier on Saturday about a rise in malicious cyber activity directed at U.S. industries and government agencies by Iranian regime actors and proxies.

This article has been updated with more details, including the president reportedly authorizing the cyberattack.