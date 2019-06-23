U.S. hit back at Iran with cyberattacks on Iranian systems: Reports

U.S. military cyber forces launched retaliatory online attacks on Iranian computer systems earlier this week, the New York Times and AP report.
Details: President Trump authorized the cyberattack as he stopped a conventional military response to Iran shooting downing a U.S. surveillance drone, according to AP, citing 2 officials. The operation targeted an Iranian intelligence group on Thursday that U.S. officials hold responsible for attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf in recent weeks, according to the Times, citing people briefed on the operation.
The big picture: The breach, first reported by Yahoo News, saw the U.S. disable computer systems that controlled Iran’s rocket and missile launchers, according to the outlets. It was similar to a cyberattack that temporarily took down Russia’s Internet Research Agency in November during and immediately after the United States’ midterm elections, the NYT said.
Why it matters: The reports come amid a backdrop of escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a warning earlier on Saturday about a rise in malicious cyber activity directed at U.S. industries and government agencies by Iranian regime actors and proxies.
This article has been updated with more details, including the president reportedly authorizing the cyberattack.