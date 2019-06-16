U.S. doubles down as more nations point fingers at Iran for oil tanker attacks

Saudi Arabia has joined the U.S., Israel and the United Kingdom in blaming Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have ratcheted up once again after the threat of war seemed to have subsided in recent weeks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling Fox News Sunday: "We’ve taken a handful of actions to increase the opportunity to convince Iran that these actions aren’t in their best interest. And it appears to be Iran that wants to escalate this conflict."