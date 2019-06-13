U.S. Navy assists 2 oil tankers in Oman Sea after reports of explosion

A spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet told AP it's assisting 2 oil tankers after a "reported attack" in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, amid reports of an explosion.

Details: Bermuda-based shipping firm Frontline Ltd. said its vessel Front Altair was on fire, but its crew were safely evacuated from the ship, per the Wall Street Journal. BSM Ship Management, the management company of the other vessel, Kokuka Courageous, said in a statement its 21 crew members abandoned ship, with 1 crewman receiving first aid after being "slightly injured."