U.S. Navy assists 2 oil tankers in Oman Sea after reports of explosion

A spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet told AP it's assisting 2 oil tankers after a "reported attack" in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, amid reports of an explosion.
Details: Bermuda-based shipping firm Frontline Ltd. said its vessel Front Altair was on fire, but its crew were safely evacuated from the ship, per the Wall Street Journal. BSM Ship Management, the management company of the other vessel, Kokuka Courageous, said in a statement its 21 crew members abandoned ship, with 1 crewman receiving first aid after being "slightly injured."
What we know: The 5th Fleet said in a statement on its website it received 2 separate distress calls at 6:12 a.m. 7:00 a.m Bahrain time. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, operated by the British Navy, issued an alert earlier Thursday saying it was assisting with an unspecified incident in the region.
- Japan’s Trade Ministry said the oil tankers had "Japan-related cargo" as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was wrapping up a high-stakes visit in Iran, which sought to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington, according to AP.
- Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA said its navy had rescued 44 crew members from the tankers after receiving a request for help from unspecified foreign sources following an attack.
The big picture: Oil prices jumped 4% to more than $62 a barrel at one point after the incident was reported, according to CNBC.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
