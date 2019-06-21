Report: Trump ordered retaliatory Iran strikes, then reversed decision

Details: It is unclear why the president called off the strike, per the Times. It is also unclear whether Trump may order a strike in the future.

The backdrop: Earlier Thursday, Trump told reporters he thought the drone attack was a "mistake," and said he thought it may have been carried out by someone who "was loose and stupid."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon characterized the downing of the drone as "dangerous and escalatory," and claimed it was "an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset that had not violated Iranian airspace."

The strike would have been Trump's third military action against targets in the Middle East. The administration has previously carried out two strikes against targets in Syria.

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon responded to the Times' request for comment, and "no government officials asked The New York Times to withhold the article," per the Times.