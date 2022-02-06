Pence's former chief of staff says Trump got "bad advice" on overturning election results

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Pence's former chief of staff says Trump got "bad advice" on overturning election results

Ivana Saric

Former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, said on Sunday that "many bad advisors" made former President Donald Trump believe Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 election.

What they're saying: "I think unfortunately, the President had many bad advisors who were basically snake oil salesmen giving him really random and novel ideas as to what the Vice President could do," Short said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

  • Asked by host Chuck Todd whether Trump's belief was due to bad advisers or if Trump was "seeking the bad advice," Short replied, "I don't know the answer that question."
  • "I think that honestly, he did get a lot of bad advice."
  • Short added that Pence from the beginning tried to counsel Trump that he didn't have the authority to overturn the election. Pence's stance was that he would be willing to look at material sent over by Trump's team, but never himself believed he had the authority Trump thought he did, Short said.

Short noted that neither the 12th Amendment nor the Electoral Count Act give the vice president the ability to overturn an election.

  • "It's why no vice president in 200 years has ever used that authority," he said, adding that Republicans would "certainly" not want Vice President Kamala Harris to claim the same authority Trump believed Pence had.

The big picture: During a speech on Friday, Pence said Trump was "wrong" to suggest he could have overturned the election.

  • "Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President," Pence said.
  • Short recently appeared before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol.

Go Deeper: The making of a modern Republican

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McCain when he picked Palin: "F--- it!"

Sarah Palin and Sen. John McCain at a rally in Hershey, Pa., on Oct. 28, 2008. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

At the moment the late Sen. John McCain green-lit Sarah Palin as his presidential running mate in 2008, he told top advisers: "F--- it. Let’s do it."

The intrigue: McCain balled up a fist and shook it as if rolling dice, N.Y. Times political reporter Jeremy W. Peters reveals in his forthcoming book, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

A roadway will charge your EV while you're driving

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

The nation's first stretch of road to wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they're in motion will begin testing next year in Detroit.

Why it matters: "Electrified" roadways, which have wireless charging infrastructure under the asphalt, could keep EVs operating around the clock, with unlimited range — a big deal for transit buses, delivery vans, long-haul trucks and even future robotaxis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin endorses Murkowski's re-election bid

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday endorsed the re-election campaign of his Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Why it matters: Murkowski is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial, leading Trump to lambast her as "disloyal" and endorse her opponent.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!