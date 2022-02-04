Pence says Trump is “wrong” about overturning 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 election during the election certification.

Driving the news: "I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said while speaking at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society in Florida.

"The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone," Pence said.

"Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President," he added.

Pence said that he understood the disappointment after he and Trump lost the 2020 elections, but that whatever the future holds, "we did our duty."

"The truth is there's more at stake than our party or political fortunes," Pence said. "If we lose faith in the constitution, we won't just lose elections. We lose our country."

The former vice president also criticized Democrats for rising inflation, crimewaves in cities and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He added that he would not allow Democrats to "use the actions of those who ransacked the Capitol to demean" the 74 million Americans who voted for him and Trump.

The big picture: Pence's remarks come after Trump said Sunday that the former vice president could have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress, according to the Washington Post.