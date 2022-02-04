Sign up for our daily briefing

Pence says Trump is “wrong” about overturning 2020 election

Erin Doherty

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 election during the election certification.

Driving the news: "I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said while speaking at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society in Florida.

  • "The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone," Pence said.
  • "Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President," he added.

Pence said that he understood the disappointment after he and Trump lost the 2020 elections, but that whatever the future holds, "we did our duty."

  • "The truth is there's more at stake than our party or political fortunes," Pence said. "If we lose faith in the constitution, we won't just lose elections. We lose our country."
  • The former vice president also criticized Democrats for rising inflation, crimewaves in cities and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
  • He added that he would not allow Democrats to "use the actions of those who ransacked the Capitol to demean" the 74 million Americans who voted for him and Trump.

The big picture: Pence's remarks come after Trump said Sunday that the former vice president could have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress, according to the Washington Post.

Noah Garfinkel
2 hours ago - Sports

The 10 U.S. athletes to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Team USA at the Opening Cermony at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Despite engaging in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games, the U.S. will have 224 athletes competing in Beijing across 15 sports.

Here ten athletes we're watching.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Manhattan of New York on Jan. 19, 2022. Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

High-quality N95 and K95 face masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Friday.

Driving the news: N95 and KN95 masks worn in indoor public settings reduced the chance COVID-19 infection by 83%, while surgical masks cut the risk of infection by 66%, according to the report.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

"Treacherous" winter storm hits Northeast after blasting South and Midwest

A man works to clear a downed tree in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel is expected to blast the Northeast U.S. with heavy snowfall and "treacherous" ice accumulations on Friday before exiting over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Driving the news: Multiple governors declared states of emergency as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pummeled much of the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama that killed one person Thursday.

