Pence's former chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 panel

Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last Wednesday, following a subpoena, CNN first reported and Axios confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: The panel considers Pence a key witness into what former President Trump was doing in the days leading up to the Capitol riot.

The big picture: Short was with Pence during the events of Jan. 6 and was also present during a meeting at the White House on Jan. 4, CNN reported.