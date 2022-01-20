Peloton stock tanks on report of production halt

Peloton stock fell by as much as 25% on Thursday, following a CNBC report that the connected fitness company will temporarily halt production on its bikes and treadmills.

Why it matters: Peloton is viewed by many as a proxy for consumer behavior in the pandemic era, as its popularity surged when gyms closed and people wanted to exercise at home.

The company, which is scheduled to report earnings on Feb. 8, has not yet publicly responded to the CNBC report.

The big picture: Peloton shares hit an all-time high of $151.72 per share in December 2020, giving it a $45.7 billion market value. Today they opened at $32.05 per share, for a $9.7 billion market cap, before the CNBC report and subsequent price decline.