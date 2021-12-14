Sign up for our daily briefing

Peloton spins crisis into viral moment

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Peloton's new parody ad is getting lots of attention, helping to offset a brief crisis tied to the debut of HBO's "Sex in the City" sequel Thursday.

Why it matters: The quick turnaround of its new ad helped give Peloton's stock a small boost Monday, following a weekend of bad headlines.

Details: Shares of Peloton fell last Thursday after HBO aired the first episode of its highly-anticipated "Sex in the City" sequel.

  • In a widely-shared moment from the show, actor Chris Noth's character — dubbed "Mr. Big" — dies suddenly from a heart attack shortly after completing his one thousandth Peloton ride.
  • Peloton told BuzzFeed News, "Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance," forcing Peloton to respond to the scene in real-time.
  • Peloton released a statement from a preventative cardiologist and advisor to the company saying the fictional character's lifestyle choices, like smoking cigars, would have put him at serious risk of a cardiac event. "Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event," she noted.

Peloton then released its own ad on Sunday evening, depicting an alive Noth with Peloton instructor Jess King, who was the instructor featured in the Peloton ride "Mr. Big" was participating in on the HBO show.

  • “To new beginnings,” Noth tells King. “I feel great. Should we take another ride?" he said, gesturing to Peloton bikes in his living room. "Life’s too short not to.”
  • The ad featured a voice-over from actor Ryan Reynolds.

Behind the scenes: The ad was created in less than 48 hours by Maximum Effort, a digital marketing agency co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey.

  • "We’ve done this a few times over the years and we’ve learned to move fast and not overthink," Dewey, the agency's president, told Axios when asked how they pulled it off.
  • Dewey said that there hasn't been any paid promotion of the ad, which first appeared on Peloton's social media accounts.
  • So far, the ad agency hasn't received any feedback from HBO, but notes it tries "to design these in a way where everyone wins."

By the numbers: Peloton''s stock added $900 million in value Monday following the ad's debut.

  • Data from Newswhip provided to Axios shows how viral the ad quickly became, driving interactions with stories about Peloton to surge on Monday following the ad's debut than Friday following the "Sex in the City" sequel's first episode.
  • Of the top 25 articles shared on social media about the incident, about half focused on the fallout from the HBO scene, and the other half were about the ad.

The big picture: Peloton's marketing prowess has helped it become the go-to at-home exercise company during the pandemic. But sales have tapered off in recent months as lockdowns have subsided.

  • "People tend to take things in the spirit in which they’re done," Dewey said. "So if it’s too calculated and too thoughtless, you can get in real trouble which is why so many marketers are so conservative when it comes to social media."

Axios
Dec 12, 2021 - Axios on HBO

“Axios on HBO”: Clyburn tells young Democrats if they want his seat, "come get it"

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the Democratic "kingmaker," has a message for those calling on long-serving congressional Democrats to step aside for a newer generation to take hold.

Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. 

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Lucid Motors CEO blasts Elon Musk for Tesla "revisionism"

Former top Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson — now CEO of rival Lucid Motors — tells "Axios on HBO" that Elon Musk is guilty of “historical revisionism” for downplaying Rawlinson's role in developing the Tesla Model S.

Why it matters: The rivalry between the two companies is intense. Tesla has dominated the global market for electric vehicles for a decade. But Lucid's debut model, with an unprecedented 520-mile driving range, represents a real threat.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
1 hour ago - Science

The space industry's monumental 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The space industry's tremendous year of huge investments, major human launches and hundreds of satellites sent to space also laid bare just how far the sector has to go before it fully matures.

Why it matters: Years like 2021 help bolster predictions the space industry could be worth more than $1 trillion by 2040.

