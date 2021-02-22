Offshore wind sector projected to see "prolific" jobs growth globally

The consultancy Rystad Energy sees lots of job growth coming in the offshore wind power sector this decade.

The big picture: They see global installed offshore wind capacity reaching 110 gigawatts by 2025 and 250 GW by 2030, and "this prolific growth will require a lot of skilled employees."

How it works: Their tally captures a range of positions, ranging from turbine manufacturing to maintenance at offshore facilities to workers at plants supplying steel and electronics.

What we're watching: Growth in the U.S. sector, which has been very slow to get off the ground and has no large-scale projects operating yet.