Offshore wind sector projected to see "prolific" jobs growth globally

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Rystad Energy; Chart: Axios Visuals

The consultancy Rystad Energy sees lots of job growth coming in the offshore wind power sector this decade.

The big picture: They see global installed offshore wind capacity reaching 110 gigawatts by 2025 and 250 GW by 2030, and "this prolific growth will require a lot of skilled employees."

How it works: Their tally captures a range of positions, ranging from turbine manufacturing to maintenance at offshore facilities to workers at plants supplying steel and electronics.

What we're watching: Growth in the U.S. sector, which has been very slow to get off the ground and has no large-scale projects operating yet.

  • Rystad sees the U.S. reaching 15 GW of installed capacity by 2030, which is lots of growth but still puts the U.S. very far behind Europe's more mature market.
  • "Europe, which dominates the offshore wind installed capacity globally, could expect to see demand for jobs more than triple by 2030, from 110,000 jobs in 2020 to around 350,000," Rystad notes.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Outside raises $150 million from Sequoia Capital

Outside

Pocket Outdoor Media, the 4-year-old media company that's home to 22 active lifestyle publications and several technology groups, announced a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital to fuel acquisitions.

Driving the news: The company is also announcing the purchase of five outdoor sports media and tech companies and is changing its name to reflect the branding of one of those companies, "Outside."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas power crisis spurs flurry of investigations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investigations of the Texas electricity crisis — a disaster with fatal consequences — are proliferating in the state and the Beltway.

Why it matters: The inquiries could bring regulatory changes to Texas' independent grid aimed at better preparation for extreme weather.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. growth expectations are going through the roof

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Expectations for U.S. growth in the first quarter, for the year and even for 2022 are roaring higher as economists race to price in the impact of big government spending, vaccinations and higher inflation.

Why it matters: These bullish expectations are unusual — not only are they historically high, even given the large contraction the country suffered in 2020, but also because they seem to completely disregard any fears of the weak U.S. labor market or rising prices to get in the way.

