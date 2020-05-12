Anthony Fauci plans to tell a Senate hearing Tuesday Americans will face "needless suffering and death" if the U.S. reopens its economy too quickly during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Fauci will testify via videoconference for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee COVID-19 hearing on when it's safe to return to work and school.

What they're saying: "The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," he wrote in an email to the Times on Monday night.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.