18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: Fauci to warn Senate of death risks if economy reopens too soon

Anthony Fauci during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci plans to tell a Senate hearing Tuesday Americans will face "needless suffering and death" if the U.S. reopens its economy too quickly during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Fauci will testify via videoconference for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee COVID-19 hearing on when it's safe to return to work and school.

What they're saying: "The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," he wrote in an email to the Times on Monday night.

  • "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 23 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 80,000 on Monday, as more states began taking steps to reopen parts of their economies.

By the numbers: More than 1.3 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200,000 have recovered and more than 8.9 million tests have been conducted as of Monday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health

South Korea's new outbreak should be a warning

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

South Korea — a model for how to handle the coronavirus well — has had to re-tighten some of its commercial restrictions as on Sunday it reported the biggest-single day increase in cases it has seen in over a month with 34 new cases.

Why it matters: The U.S., by contrast, is seeing roughly 25,000 new cases per day — a discrepancy that far outstrips the differences in population between the two countries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow17 hours ago - Health