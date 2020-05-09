55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA chief self-quarantines after exposure to person with coronavirus

President Trump listens to Hahn at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn entered self-quarantine on Friday for two weeks after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo told Axios on Saturday.

Driving the news: In the White House, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The FDA declined to comment on who Hahn had come into contact with.

  • White House staff are being tested daily for COVID-19 and undergo daily temperature checks, White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the New York Times on Thursday.

What he's saying: In an internal email to FDA staff on Friday, Hahn wrote:

"In the spirit of transparency, today I learned that I recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, I am now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks and take this responsibility seriously. Thankfully, I was able to immediately take a diagnostic test and I have tested negative for the virus. I am also happy to report that I feel perfectly healthy—like many of you today, I participated in the FDA Classic and felt great.
I hope you and your family are healthy and safe. Please take care of yourselves. I will be working from home, but also closely monitoring my health as well as my family’s, and will let you know if there are any updates. Thank you for all that you do for the FDA and the American people.  #FDAStrong"

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

More provinces will reopen in Spain on Monday, the country's government announced Friday. Spain's best-case scenario is that the country can lift all restrictions by the end of June, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said last week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.9 million people and killed over 273,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 221,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health