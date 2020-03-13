Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak.
The state of play: This will allow the federal government to quickly free up billions in federal aid for local municipalities and states to use to combat the illness. Trump is facing mounting pressure from mayors and governors — as well as congressional Democrats — to respond quickly as the virus spreads.
- Senate Democrats wrote to Trump earlier this week to urge such a declaration, saying it would allow "federal resources [to be] made available to impacted communities and tribes."
- President Clinton previously targeted an outbreak with an emergency declaration in 2000, targeting West Nile virus in New York and New Jersey.