Politics & Policy

CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Trump at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 29. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A CPAC 2020 attendee tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Jersey on Saturday, the American Conservative Union confirmed, indicating that the attendee's exposure to the virus took place prior to the conference.

Why it matters: CPAC speakers included President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Details: "This attendee had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events in the main hall," the ACU statement reads. "The Trump administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials."

  • The attendee is currently under medical care in New Jersey and being quarantined.
  • CPAC was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland.
  • At least two people in New Jersey have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, per the New York Times.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll hits 19

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

Florida reported Saturday that two elderly residents died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel. The Washington state health department reported 5 additional deaths in King County on Saturday — bringing the death toll in the U.S. to 19.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 105,000 people in 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,550.

Rebecca Falconer

Mar 1, 2020 - Health
Feb 27, 2020 - Health