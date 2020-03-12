Bolsonaro aide tests positive for coronavirus days after Trump meeting
Bolsonaro (L) at dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, March 7. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary tested positive for coronavirus days after taking part in meetings with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reports and multiple American outlets have confirmed.
The latest: Bolsonaro is currently being monitored, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten, the aide, was photographed with Trump on Saturday.
- Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that he's "not concerned" about Wajngarten's diagnosis.
A far-right populist, Bolsonaro had dismissed the alarm around the virus as a "fantasy" spread by the media as recently as Wednesday.
- The White House said Wednesday that Trump had not been tested for the virus.
- According to CNN, Wajngarten was at dinner with Trump on Saturday and later attended a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who is now chair of the Trump campaign's finance committee. Several members of the Trump family attended, including the president.