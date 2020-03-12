49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bolsonaro aide tests positive for coronavirus days after Trump meeting

Dave Lawler

Bolsonaro (L) at dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, March 7. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary tested positive for coronavirus days after taking part in meetings with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reports and multiple American outlets have confirmed.

The latest: Bolsonaro is currently being monitored, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten, the aide, was photographed with Trump on Saturday.

  • Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that he's "not concerned" about Wajngarten's diagnosis.

A far-right populist, Bolsonaro had dismissed the alarm around the virus as a "fantasy" spread by the media as recently as Wednesday.

  • The White House said Wednesday that Trump had not been tested for the virus.
  • According to CNN, Wajngarten was at dinner with Trump on Saturday and later attended a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who is now chair of the Trump campaign's finance committee. Several members of the Trump family attended, including the president.

Rashaan Ayesh

It's been a year since the last daily White House press briefing

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The last daily White House press briefing was held one year ago — on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still President Trump's press secretary.

Why it matters: It's a significant milestone that is emblematic of the erosion of traditional norms regarding interactions between the White House and the press corps under the Trump administration.

Alayna TreeneSam Baker

What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A poor response to the coronavirus could be politically devastating for President Trump, and so far his administration has given the strong impression that it’s still scrambling as the risk of a pandemic mounts.

Why it matters: There’s only so much any president can do to stop a virus from spreading, and for now the coronavirus is still very much under control within the U.S. But if the disease get worse in the months ahead, and if the administration seems to be caught off guard, that spells trouble for public confidence in Trump.

Shane Savitsky

Trump's CDC visit back on after contradicting explanations for cancellation

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's official Friday schedule omitted a planned visit to CDC headquarters in Atlanta amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, though the trip was later put back on his itinerary — but not before the White House and the president offered contradictory explanations for its initial cancellation.

The state of play: The White House issued a statement on Friday morning that Trump did not "want to interfere with the CDC’s mission," while the president later told reporters that somebody at the CDC was suspected to have the virus but had ultimately tested negative.

